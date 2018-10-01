Semipro basketball is coming to Wichita. Here are five things about the new team

Semiprofessional basketball is slated to return to Wichita this coming April.
Wichita native Mark Creed announced Monday that the Minor League Basketball Association has approved his request for a franchise called the Wichita Wizards.
The Wizards will be Wichita’s first semiprofessional basketball team since 1992, when the Outlaws disbanded after playing one season at Century II Convention Hall in the Global Basketball Association. Other attempts have been made, most notably the Bombers in 2005, but have ultimately failed.
“Wichita is a mecca of basketball and to only have one Division I team here is odd to me,” Creed said. “Wichita needs to have a pro team, at least on some level. I’ve never understood why it hasn’t happened. It’s always been a dream of mine, but I’ve never thought it would come close to a reality. But now it’s looking that way.”
Here are five things Wichitans need to know about their newest basketball team:
1. Will this be a team for players from Wichita?
While Creed and general manager Daniel Ferriss said they are open to all players, there will certainly be an emphasis on “getting as much local talent as possible” on the team.
“We want the local guys and all of the state’s top talent,” Ferriss said. “For guys that are trying to go over to Europe and play, we’re trying to be the bridge to get them over there. We want to showcase them and let them be seen.”
Tryouts will be held in December (final dates coming soon on the Wizards’ Facebook page.) and the team is looking to keep between 15-18 players.
“There’s so much great talent that has come out of Wichita and I think those players deserve and need an opportunity to get to play at the next level,” Creed said. “Why not have that opportunity come here in Wichita?”
2. Where, when and who will they play?
The Wizards don’t have a home yet, but the preferred destination is Hartman Arena in Park City.
“That is where we want to play and they want us to play there too, it’s just a matter of scheduling now,” Creed said. “It’s expensive to play there, so we’re going to need a lot of help to make it happen. If someone is interested in helping sponsor the team, then they can go to our Facebook page and send us a message.”
The Wizards will play in the Red River Valley Conference, which includes teams from Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri. Last season’s conference featured teams from San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
The league’s schedule runs April through June with almost all of its games on weekends.
3. Who is the owner?
Creed is a 56-year-old Wichita native who graduated from Wichita State and has spent the last two years as a general manager in basketball minor leagues.
He resigned his position with the Tulsa Titans, also of the MLBA, in June and has been working with MLBA owner Brandon Collins for the past three months to land a Wichita franchise.
Ferriss, the GM, is a Wellington native.
4. Why the Wizards?
In their playing days, Creed and his friends would travel around the region playing in three-on-three basketball tournaments under the team name “Court Wizards.”
He wanted to keep the Wizard name and come up with a creative logo. After a few weeks tweaking the design with local designer Dorothy Brown, the team’s logo featuring the Wichita skyline and the Keeper of the Plains was finalized. The team’s primary color is blue.
5. Who will coach?
Creed has already found a coaching staff, all of whom are from Wichita.
The team’s head coach will be Jermaine Brown and the two assistants will be Roger Haynes and Ryan Hujing. The trio have coached together for several years in Wichita’s summer basketball circuit.
