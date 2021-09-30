As fall racing approaches, Kansas Speedway adds second NASCAR trucks race for 2022

The Kansas City Speedway awaits those 16 years and older to drive laps around it after receiving their COVID-19 vaccine or test over the weekend, Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas. Friday and Saturday those 12 and older will be able to get a vaccine or a test at the Kansas City Speedway KC Star file photo

For the first time, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will stage two races at Kansas Speedway next season, capped by a four-race weekend Sept. 9-11, 2022.

The trucks and the ARCA Menards Series will make their annual spring visit to Kansas on Saturday, May 14, one day before the NASCAR Cup Series race. The second trucks race, on Friday night, Sept. 9, will be the final event of the opening round of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs that eliminate four drivers from championship contention.

That race will precede the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Kansas Lottery 300 and ARCA Menards Series races on Saturday, Sept. 10 and the NASCAR Cup Series’ Hollywood Casino 400 playoff race on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Kansas is one of two tracks to host two NASCAR trucks series races in 2022, joining Bristol, Tennessee, where one of its events is on a dirt track.

“Our 2022 season is shaping up to be the best one ever,” said Kansas Speedway president Pat Warren. “The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series consistently produces exciting racing for our fans, and adding a playoff race to next season’s schedule will only add more excitement for them to enjoy.”

NASCAR returns to Kansas Speedway in three weeks, starting with a Saturday, Oct. 23 doubleheader. The Kansas Lottery 300 — the second race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs’ Round of 8 — will begin at 2 p.m., and the ARCA Menards Series championship will be decided when Ty Gibbs and Corey Heim battle for the title at 6 p.m. in the Reese’s 150.

At 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, the penultimate race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 will be contested in the Hollywood Casino 400. Tickets are available for both days at www.kansasspeedway.com.

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 10:13 AM.