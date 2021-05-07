Kansas Speedway, NASCAR: Full-house crowds will be welcomed back for October races

Fans were allowed back into Kansas Speedway for the NASCAR Cup Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway Sunday, May 2, 2021. Kyle Busch was the winner. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Officials at Kansas Speedway announced Friday that grandstand seating will be open to full capacity, no COVID-19 limitations, for this fall’s NASCAR-headlined races.

According to a news release from officials at the track in Kansas City, Kan., leadership at the facility and NASCAR have worked with local and state government guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic, and will continue to do so in the months leading up to the Oct. 23-24 race weekend.

Only a limited number of fans were allowed to attend the NASCAR and ARCA races at Kansas Speedway last weekend.

That won’t be the case this fall, when the Kansas Lottery 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, followed by the Reese’s 150 ARCA Menards Series championship race at 6 p.m.

The annual fall NASCAR Cup Series race, the Hollywood Casino 400, is scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 24.

“Fans have expressed their overwhelming desire to get back to the racetrack,” Speedway president Pat Warren said in a statement, “so we are thrilled to welcome back all of our fans as we celebrate our 20th anniversary season during the Hollywood Casino 400 NASCAR Playoffs weekend.”

Daytona International Speedway in Florida and Darlington Raceway in South Carolina made similar announcements Friday afternoon — Daytona for racing on Aug. 27-28, Darlington for action slated Sept. 4-5.

“We saw some great NASCAR racing throughout our spring race weekend,” Warren said, “and we look forward to what’s in store when the NASCAR Playoffs and ARCA Menards Series championship return Oct. 23-24.”

The news release issued locally Friday afternoon stated that NASCAR and Kansas Speedway “will continue to work closely with local and state government and health officials throughout the year on any necessary health and safety protocols and adjustments for the October race weekend. Any updates will be made available at www.kansasspeedway.com.”