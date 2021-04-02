Limited number of fans will be allowed for early May NASCAR races at Kansas Speedway

A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the May 1-2 NASCAR racing at Kansas Speedway, track officials announced Friday.

Kansas Speedway will host a doubleheader on Saturday, May 1, with the ARCA Menards Series race at 12:30 p.m. Central Time and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at 6:30 p.m. The weekend’s feature event, the NASCAR Cup Series Buschy McBusch Race 400 is scheduled for Sunday, May 2, at 2 p.m.

The reduced capacity for the event keeps in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is in accordance with “enhanced safety protocols and procedures in place to provide a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees and industry personnel,” track officials said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to welcome fans back to Kansas Speedway for a safe, exciting race weekend just as we did last October,” Kansas Speedway president Pat Warren said in a news release. “We have worked with great cooperation from state and local officials to ensure a safe event for our fans, competitors and the entire industry as we look forward to kicking off our 20th anniversary season next month.”

As a result of the seating capacity limitations, track officials said, many ticket-holders have had their grandstand seats relocated. In addition to encouraging distancing throughout the venue, all guests will be screened before entering the facility at staggered entry times and will be required to wear face coverings throughout the event.

Multiple handwashing and hand-sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the operating areas and entrances, as well.