Kansas City Royals
SportsBeat KC: The Season of Salvy + a long last look at other Royals position players
Another Royals season is in the books. Their final record of 74-88 marks the most victories for the club since 2017, and their winning percentage falls in the top half for the franchise since 2000.
This season was dominated by one player, Salvador Perez. He became the first Royal to lead the American League in home runs and RBIs.
On today’s episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, beat writer Lynn Worthy breaks down the Royals’ position players, starting with their All-Star catcher.
Story links:
Here’s why Salvador Perez’s season was one of the best in MLB history
Bobby Witt Jr., picks up two minor-league player of the year awards
Comments