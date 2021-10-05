SportsBeat KC: The Season of Salvy + a long last look at other Royals position players

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez acknowledges the crowd after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Perez’s homer tied Jorge Soler for the Royals’ most home runs in a season at 48. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Another Royals season is in the books. Their final record of 74-88 marks the most victories for the club since 2017, and their winning percentage falls in the top half for the franchise since 2000.

This season was dominated by one player, Salvador Perez. He became the first Royal to lead the American League in home runs and RBIs.

On today’s episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, beat writer Lynn Worthy breaks down the Royals’ position players, starting with their All-Star catcher.

