Kansas City Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. picks up two minor-league player of the year awards

Royals prospect Bobby Witt Jr. lived up to the hype this season, which is saying something.

Witt, who was taken by the Royals with the second overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, was seen as one of the brightest prospects in Kansas City history.

Despite not playing above Rookie League ball before the 2021 season, Witt had a year to remember. He started the season at Double-A Northwest Arkansas and was promoted to Triple-A Omaha on July 20.

At those two stops, Witt batted .290 with 33 home runs, 35 doubles, 97 RBIs and 29 stolen bases. Witt, 21, also played in the MLB Futures Game in July.

On Monday, Witt was chosen as the Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. He is the fourth player to win that award. Wil Myers (2012), Alex Gordon (2006) and Tom Gordon (1988) are the others.

“Perhaps the biggest change for Witt between now and when he was drafted second overall two years ago is his strength. He works out with Bobby Stroupe — who also trains Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — in the offseason,” wrote Baseball America’s Carlos Collazo. “The physical gains he has made in just a few years are noticeable.

“He’s less lean and more filled out, and he has noticed those changes in physical maturation in the batter’s box.”

Witt, who played shortstop and some third base, scored 99 runs and had a .575 slugging percentage this season.

The big season from Witt came after a slow start with the Naturals. He hit just .233 in May, then batted .292 or better in three of the next four months.

“On behalf of our entire organization, I want to congratulate Bobby on such a terrific first full season as a professional,” Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said in a statement after Baseball America’s announcement. “He came into 2021 carrying high expectations and he didn’t disappoint in any phase of his game. From his hitting, including hitting with power, to his baserunning and his defensive skill set, Bobby had just a tremendous year and is very deserving of this honor.

“We are very proud of his accomplishments this year and look forward to many years of outstanding play by him.”

It was the second big award for Witt. Last month, Witt was picked as The Athletic’s 2021 Prospect of the Year.

The Athletic’s Keith Law wrote: “The second pick in 2019, Witt has already answered a lot of the questions surrounding him in high school — notably how he’d fare against a consistent stream of better pitching his own age, since the competition he faced as an amateur was not great. ...The future in Kansas City is extremely bright.”

Witt also was named to MLB.com’s Prospect Team of the Year as a designated hitter.

“The 2019 second overall pick entered this summer with a ton of hype coming off strong alt-site reports and an impressive spring,” Sam Dykstra wrote, “yet he may have even cleared that bar with his upper-level performance. Expect him to be in Kansas City early in 2022.”

Omaha catcher MJ Melendez and first baseman Nick Pratto were also on that all-prospect team. Melendez hit 41 home runs at Northwest Arkansas and Omaha this season, winning the Joe Bauman Award as Minor League Baseball’s 2021 home run king.