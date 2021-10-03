Kowar hit hard early, Perez doesn’t homer as Kansas City Royals lose season finale

Kansas City Royals pitcher Jackson Kowar delivers to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) AP

The Kansas City Royals’ season finale followed a frustratingly familiar script for rookie pitcher Jackson Kowar, who endured early struggles and pitched much better as his outing continued.

Kowar allowed five runs on five hits, including a home run, in four innings. He also struck out six and tossed three scoreless to finish off his four-inning outing, but the Royals lost the series finale 7-3 to the Minnesota Twins in front of an announced 17,158 at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday.

Salvador Perez was 0 for 2, reaching base on a walk and a hit by pitch, finishing the season with 48 home runs, tied with Jorge Soler for the franchise home run record — and the Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead.

The game ended with Perez on deck.

Nicky Lopez went 1 for 2 in the final game of the season to end the year batting .300.

The Royals finished the season 74-88, including 38-35 since the All-Star break in early July. They registered their best second-half record since the 2015 World Series championship club went 43-33.

The 2021 Royals’ win total was 15 better than their last full season in 2019, and their winning percentage increased from last year’s pandemic-shortened season, though they finished fourth in the American League Central Division.

Kowar didn’t record an out until the seventh batter of the first inning. He gave up five runs on five hits in the first inning, including a double by Byron Buxton followed by a three-run home run by Jorge Polanco. Polanco’s blast gave him 33 this season.

All nine players in the Twins batting order came to the plate in the first inning.

Kowar didn’t allow a hit in the next four innings and retired 10 in a row after the Royals had a reliever up in the bullpen in the first inning.

The Royals made it a two-run game in the third. After Lopez’s single and Perez got hit by a pitch, Carlos Santana singled up the middle to drive in the Royals’ first run of the day.

With two outs in the inning after Mondesi reached on a fielder’s choice, Mondesi stole second base and the errant throw allowed Perez to score from third while Mondesi advanced to third. Mondesi then scored on a Taylor’s infield single to give the Royals their third run of the inning.

However, the Twins added two more runs in the fifth on Byron Buxton’s two-run home run off of relief pitcher Joel Payamps. Buxton hit a first-pitch slider off the left-field foul pole to boost the Twins lead back to four runs, 7-3.