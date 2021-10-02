Kansas City Royals get blanked by Twins, setting up season-ending rubber match

Minnesota Twins’ Miguel Sano (22) beats the tag by Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher to score on a sacrifice fly hit by Luis Arraez during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Unfortunately for the Kansas City Royals, they couldn’t carry over any of the hits or runs from Friday night’s offensive outburst into Saturday’s game.

The Royals were held to three hits in a 4-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins in front of an announced 22,321 at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday night. The loss evened the series at one game apiece heading into Sunday afternoon’s season finale.

The Royals had just two hits going into the ninth inning, and both came courtesy of backup catcher Cam Gallagher. Gallagher has stepped in behind the plate with Salvador Perez serving as the designated hitter due to a sprained ankle for Perez. Gallagher recorded his fourth consecutive multi-hit game.

Gallagher had the Royals only hits until Whit Merrifield lined a leadoff double down the left-field line in the ninth inning.

Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez got thrown out trying to steal second base, which snapped his streak of 22 consecutive stolen bases without being caught. Lopez had not previously been caught stealing this season. He tied Alcides Escobar’s franchise record for the most stolen bases in a season without having been thrown out, but would have broken the record with a successful steal.

Royals left-hander Kris Bubic gave up three runs, including one unearned run, in 6 2/3 innings to finish his second season and first full-length season in the majors.

The Twins scored in the first inning on Josh Donaldson’s two-out solo homer to take the lead. They added a run in the fourth after Lopez committed a fielding error with a man on second that left runners on the corners with one out. The next batter hit a sacrifice fly that made the score 2-0.

Bubic gave up another two-out run in the fifth when Byron Buxton lined a two-out double to left-center field, the 40th extra-base hit of the season for Buxton despite having played in just 60 games. Buxton then scored on a Mitch Garver RBI single.

Luis Arraez’s RBI single in the eighth also came with two outs, and that gave the Twins a 4-0 advantage.

Twins starting pitcher Griffin Jax (4-5) held the Royals to one hit and two walks in five innings. He struck out three. The Twins bullpen picked up where Jax left off and minimized the Royals offense.

The teams conclude the regular season on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. The pitching matchup will feature Royals rookie right-hander Jackson Kowar (0-5, 11.28 ERA) and Twins rookie left-hander Charlie Barnes (0-3, 5.86).