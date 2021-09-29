Salvador Perez ties Kansas City Royals’ home run record, then leaves game with injury

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez acknowledges the crowd after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Perez’s homer tied Jorge Soler for the Royals’ most home runs in a season at 48. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez mashed his way into another record in his first at-bat of the night Wednesday, but then left the game a couple innings later because of an apparent injury.

Perez entered the night leading Major League Baseball in home runs and RBIs, and he launched a three-run blast 439-feet to center field in the first inning against the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium.

That homer tied Perez with friend and former teammate Jorge Soler for the most in a single-season in franchise history. Soler hit 48 in 2019, the season Perez missed after having Tommy John surgery in March of that year.

Following his first-inning home run, Perez received a curtain call for the second night in a row from the fans in the ballpark. Perez now has 48 home runs and 121 RBIs in 157 games this season.

Prior to his second at-bat of the night, Perez had to be helped out of the dugout. It’s not clear if he tripped coming off the field or coming down the dugout steps, but Perez appeared to get hurt coming off the field at the end of the second inning.

Perez did bat in the second inning when his spot in the lineup came up. He struck out to end the inning, and backup catcher Cam Gallagher took over behind the plate at the start of the third inning.