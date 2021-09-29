Kansas City Royals place Brady Singer on IL, rookie set to make first start Thursday

This is a 2021 photo of Angel Zerpa of the Kansas City Royals baseball team. This image reflects the Kansas City Royals active roster as of Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 when this image was taken. (Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via AP) AP

Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer went on the injured list on Wednesday, ending his season after he came out of Tuesday night’s game with an arm injury.

Prior to Wednesday night’s game, the Royals recalled right-handed reliever Tyler Zuber to fill Singer’s roster spot. Zuber has been recalled to the majors for the fifth time this season.

Royals manager Mike Matheny announced that left-hander Angel Zerpa will start Thursday’s series finale against the Cleveland Indians. The Royals previously had not listed a starter for that game.

Zerpa, a 22-year-old left-handed native of Venezuela, will make his major-league debut. He is already on the Royals’ 40-man roster.

This season while at Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha, Zerpa went 4-4 with a 4.58 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and a .250 batting average against in 22 starts.

MLBPipeline.com ranked Zerpa the 19th-best prospect in the Royals farm system, while Baseball America ranked him the 20th-best Royals prospect.

The Royals will have to make a roster move on Thursday to make room for Zerpa on the active roster.