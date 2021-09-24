Timely offense lifts Kansas City Royals to victory over the Tigers in Detroit

Kansas City Royals’ Ryan O’Hearn slides safely home on a sacrifice fly from Whit Merrifield in the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez) AP

The Kansas City Royals offense hardly exploded, but it certainly delivered in key instances to pave the way for a series-opening victory in the Motor City on Friday night.

The Royals collected just one hit with runners in scoring position and they didn’t hit a home run, but they did smoke a pair of triples as well as come through with a pair of sacrifice flies in earning a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers in front of an announced 24,877 at Comerica Park.

The victory clinched the season series between the teams for the Royals.

Royals designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn went 2 for 2 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI. He drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning.

Whit Merrifield drove in a pair of runs for the Royals (70-83). Rookie outfielder Kyle Isbel went 2 for 3 with a run scored, a double and a triple. Adalberto Mondesi tripled and scored.

Royals starting pitcher Carlos Hernández pitched five scoreless innings in a no-decision. He allowed two hits and walked three.

The Royals scored a third-inning run on Merrifield’s sacrifice fly to right field. O’Hearn, who had singled to start the inning, scored on the play. That one-run lead held up until the sixth inning.

The Tigers tied the score in the sixth inning after reliever Domingo Tapia gave up a leadoff walk and an infield single on a ball hit by the Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera to third base, where Mondesi failed to backhand it cleanly.

With two outs and runners on the corners, Eric Haase hit a game-tying RBI single to right field against Tapia.

The Royals regained the lead in the top of the seventh. Mondesi ripped a stand-up triple into the right-center field gap, and O’Hearn swatted a 3-2 fastball from Tigers reliever Alex Lange, a graduate of Lee’s Summit West High School, into left field for an RBI single.

O’Hearn’s single gave the Royals a 2-1 lead.

A base-running mistake by the TIgers’ Niko Goodrum helped the Royals maintain that lead in the bottom half of the inning. Goodrum got thrown out at third base trying to stretch a leadoff double off of Royals reliever Jake Brentz into a triple. The next batter, Victory Reyes, hit what should have been an RBI double.

Brentz struck out pinch-hitter Daz Cameron looking, and then reliever Josh Staumont came on and struck out Jonathan Schoop swinging to end the inning and strand Reyes on second.

The Royals tacked on an insurance run in the eighth inning after Kyle Isbel lined a leadoff triple to right-center field and scored on Merrifield’s second sacrifice fly of the night.

Royals right-hander Scott Barlow retired the side in order in the ninth in recording his 15th save.

The teams continue their series on Saturday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 5:10 p.m. CT. The pitching matchup will feature Royals rookie right-hander Jonathan Heasley (0-1, 9.00 ERA) against Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal (8-12, 4.25).