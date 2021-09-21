SportsBeat KC: Talking baseball’s history through greatest players, with Joe Posnanski

Former Star columnist Joe Posnanski joins the SportsBeat Live crew to discuss his new book, The Baseball 100, about the game’s greatest players. Handout

The Baseball 100, Joe Posnanski’s new book, tells the sport’s history through its greatest players.

Posnanski, a former longtime KC Star sports columnist, joined Royals beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian Tuesday to discuss his book, a sort of dress rehearsal for his appearance with baseball author and historian Bill James on Sept. 29 at Unity Temple on the Plaza.

Posnanski talked about the book’s inspiration and how he reached some of his conclusions, including not listing Babe Ruth as the game’s greatest player ever.

We also talked about the Royals and catcher Salvador Perez, whose season grows more amazing with every home run.

This story was originally published September 21, 2021 12:42 PM.