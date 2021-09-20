Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez passes Johnny Bench with 46th home run of year
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has surpassed Johnny Bench’s mark for power-hitting excellence by a catcher.
Perez, the perennial All-Star who entered the day tied with Bench for the most home runs hit by a primary catcher in a single season, hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning of the first game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on Monday in Cleveland.
The Royals beat the Indians 7-2 in the early game, getting home runs from Perez, Andrew Benintendi and Hunter Dozier.
Perez’s 46-homer total (and counting) is the new standard for catchers. He’s also now just two homers shy of matching the single-season franchise record set by Jorge Soler in 2019.
Bench’s record of 45 home runs stood since 1970, the most by any player who’d played at least 75% of his games as a catcher.
Perez, who caught the first game of the doubleheader, had sat in a tie with Bench since Thursday.
Perez became the first catcher since Javy Lopez in 2003 with 40 homers in a season following his two-homer game Sept. 4 against the White Sox.
In the official record count per the Elias Sports Bureau, Hall of Famer Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez holds the American League record for single-season home runs by a player while in the lineup as a catcher with 35 homers in 1999.
Bench hit 38 of his homers in 1970 while playing catcher.
Fifteen of Perez’s home runs this season have come as a designated hitter, so 31 of the homers count towards the official record.
This story was originally published September 20, 2021 5:14 PM.
