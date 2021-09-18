Kansas City Royals keep the pedal down in their 8-1 home victory over the Mariners

Kansas City Royals’ Michael A. Taylor is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) AP

The Kansas City Royals felt like they left runs on the field Friday night. One or two timely hits might have altered the outcome in a four-run loss.

Michael A. Taylor and his Royals cohorts couldn’t go back in time, so they simply unleashed a 15-hit barrage on the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night. The Royals led from start to finish as they secured an 8-1 win in front of an announced 20,085 at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals (67-81) evened the series at one game apiece to set up a rubber match on Sunday afternoon.

Taylor went 2 for 4 with a double and a home run, while Whit Merrifield, Nicky Lopez, Andrew Benintendi, Adalberto Mondesi and Hunter Dozier all registered two hits apiece.

Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic allowed just one run on two hits in 6 1/3 innings. The left-hander worked around four walks and struck out two. He didn’t give up a run until the seventh inning.

The walks likely prevented him from going deeper into the game. He threw 97 pitches.

The Royals offense didn’t waste time getting started. They scored the game’s first run on just one hit, a leadoff infield single, in the first inning.

Merrifield singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on the third wild pitch of the inning. The third wild pitch robbed Benintendi of the chance to drive in Merrifield, but Benintendi singled, advanced to second on a Carlos Santana single and scored on Mondesi’s RBI single.

The Royals carved out a 2-0 lead after the first.

They added to that lead in the third on back-to-back two-out doubles ripped by Mondesi and Taylor. Mondesi doubled into left-center field and stole third base before Taylor lined a ball over the head of Mariners center fielder Jarred Kelenic for an RBI double.

In the fifth, Taylor smoked a 2-0 fastball 433 feet to center field for a solo home run. It was Taylor’s 12th homer of the season and gave the Royals a 4-0 advantage.

Each of their first four runs came with two outs in three separate innings.

The Mariners scratched out one run against Bubic in the seventh after a leadoff double to center field by Ty France.

The Royals tacked on four runs in the eighth inning on RBI singles by Lopez and Salvador Perez, a Benintendi sacrifice fly and an RBI groundout by Santana.

First pitch for Sunday’s series finale is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT. The pitching matchup will feature Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert (5-5, 4.97 ERA) against Royals rookie right-hander Jackson Kowar (0-3, 11.50).