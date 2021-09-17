Michael A. Taylor returns to Kansas City Royals lineup, Olivares sent down to minors

Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor makes a catch for an out on a fly ball hit by Detroit Tigers’ Robbie Grossman during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Royals won 2-1. (AP Photo/Raj Mehta) AP

Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor returned to the club and jumped back into the starting lineup for Friday night’s series opener against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium.

Taylor, one of the top candidates for the American League Gold Glove in center field, had been away from the team since being placed on the family medical emergency list on Sunday. He’ll start in center on Friday and bat sixth.

The Royals optioned outfielder Edward Olivares to Triple-A Omaha in order to make room on the active roster for Taylor’s return. Olivares was optioned for the sixth time this season after having begun the season in the minors and recalled on six occasions since May 30.

Rookie outfielder Kyle Isbel remained with the major-league club and will start in right field on Friday night. Isbel started three games in center field in Taylor’s absence. Since being recalled prior to Sunday’s game, Isbel has gone 4 for 12 (.333) with a walk, a double, three RBIs, three runs scored and the first home run of his major-league career.

Taylor, who the Royals signed to a one-year contract as a free agent this offseason, entered Friday ranked first among major-league outfielders in defensive runs saved (19) and outs above average (15) as well as leading all major-league center fielders in assists (10). He also had the third-most putouts (325) among center fielders and the third-best fielding percentage among AL center fielders (.991).

Through 131 games, Taylor has slashed .243/.298/.351 with 11 home runs, 50 RBIs, 13 doubles, one triple, 54 runs scored and 12 stolen bases.

Keller shut down

Royals manager Mike Matheny said the club has shut down starting pitcher Brad Keller for the remainder of the season due to the right lat strain that put him on the injured list on August 27.

Keller came out of his most recent start on August 26 in Seattle due to shoulder pain.

Keller was tied for the team lead in wins (eight) and starts (26) when he went on the IL. He’d gone 8-12 with a 5.39 ERA, a 1.66 WHIP, 120 strikeouts and 64 walks in 133 2/3 innings.

Gallagher goes on assignment

The Royals also announced on Friday that backup catcher Cam Gallagher will begin a minor-league rehab assignment. Gallagher has been on the injured list with left knee inflammation since September 5.

Watson returns

The Royals officially announced the return of longtime executive Gene Watson to the front office in the role of vice president/assistant general manager for major league scouting. Watson had been part of the Royals front office from 2006 through last season before he joined the Los Angeles Angels as the senior advisor to the GM for major league operations.

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 6:12 PM.