SportsBeat KC: Let’s talk about the Royals, including hot-hitting Benintendi’s future

Kansas City Royals’ Andrew Benintendi, right, is congratulated by Nicky Lopez (8) following Benintendi’s three-run home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Griffin Jax during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) AP

In this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily podcast, we talk about the Royals, especially the future of left fielder Andrew Benintendi. But there was also some big Royals news after we finished recording.

The Royals have promoted general manager Dayton Moore to club president and elevated assistant GM J.J. Picollo to Moore’s former position. We discuss that and other Royals developments.

Beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnist Sam Mellinger look ahead to the Royals’ 2022 season, starting with Benindenti, who is swinging one of the hottest bats in baseball, and what the club’s lineup might look like next spring.

Story links:

Royals promoting Dayton Moore to president, JJ Picollo to GM

Andrew Benintendi makes himself at home in Minnesota, leads Royals offense

Mellinger MInutes: Chiefs, Royals, all things Kansas City sports