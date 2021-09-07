What can Kansas City Royals achieve in rest of season? We discuss on SportsBeat Live

Say this for the Royals, they’re competing.

They won’t be in the playoffs, but unless they go on a 27-game losing streak to finish the season, they won’t lose 100 games. If they play around .500 the rest of the way, the Royals will surpass the 73-victory total that was projected by some outlets in the spring.

That’s something, isn’t it? Especially if the team includes promising young players, as this one does. Especially on the mound. On today’s SportsBeat Live show, beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnist Sam Mellinger join host Blair Kerkhoff to discuss what the Royals have done well lately, and what the objective should be for the final month of games.

Join us in the conversation with your questions and comments. First pitch is at 10 a.m.