Kansas City Royals offense handcuffed by Plesac as they drop series opener to Indians

Kansas City Royals right fielder Edward Olivares can’t make the catch on a ball hit Cleveland Indians’ Amed Rosario for an inside-the-park home run during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) AP

Jakob Junis made his first start for the Kansas City Royals since May 14, but he got zero run support and came up just shy of five full innings in a less than ideal welcome back game.

Royals star catcher Salvador Perez’s bat cooled down during the off day, and his streak of games with a homer stopped at a franchise-record-tying five in a row. He went 0 for 3 and got hit by a pitch in his final plate appearance of the night with two outs in the ninth inning.

“It was kind of funny because as soon as the ball hit me I turned around and I told the umpire, ‘No. No. No. No. No. I want to hit.’ The umpire was like, ‘Come on Salvy.That was easy,’” Perez said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen if I continue to hit, but at least we have the opportunity and try.”

Meanwhile, Cleveland Indians shortstop Amed Rosario drove in the game’s first five runs, including one inside-the-park home run and one conventional home run, as the Royals lost 7-2 in front of an announced 11,542 at Kauffman Stadium for the first game of a three-game set on Tuesday night.

Indians right-hander Zach Plesac handcuffed Royals hitters for seven scoreless innings. He allowed just two hits and didn’t walk a batter. He struck out seven on the way to his ninth win of the season.

“We just couldn’t put anything, really, together, “ Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “We had four baserunners going through eight innings there, and two of those ended up in double plays. So there was just not an opportunity to put pressure on. As soon as he did have a runner, it seemed like he got out of it pretty quick.”

Carlos Santana’s RBI single in the ninth inning snapped an 0-for-11 streak and drove in the Royals’ first run of the night. Andrew Benintendi followed with an RBI double.

Whit Merrifield (1 for 4), Nicky Lopez (1 for 3, double), Michael A. Taylor also had hits.

Junis (2-4) allowed three runs on four hits and one walk in 4 2/3 innings.

The Indians struck in the first inning when Rosario sent a high cutter into the fight-field corner and outfielder Edward Olivares went charging after it. Olivares made a leaping attempt at a catch against the wall, but he misjudged the ball’s flight and failed to haul it in.

The ball caromed toward right-center as he picked himself up off the ground after his collision with the wall. Rosario sprinted around the bases for an inside-the-park home run while Olivares scrambled to his feet, chased down the ball and threw it back to the infield. The Indians grabbed a 1-0 lead two batters into the game.

Junis turned the game over to the bullpen with two outs and two on in the fifth inning, but both runs scored after relief pitcher Joel Payamps entered the game and gave up a two-run single up the middle by Rosario.

In the seventh, Rosario hit a two-run homer an estimated 420 feet to center field off relief pitcher Kyle Zimmer.

The Indians tacked on two more runs in the eighth on Bobby Bradley’s two-run homer off right-hander Wade Davis.

First pitch on Wednesday will be 7:10 p.m. The Royals announced after Tuesday night’s game that right-hander Jackson Kowar (0-2, 18.00) will start on Wednesday. Left-hander Logan Allen (1-5, 7.53) will start for the Indians.

Salvy honored

During the off day on Monday, Perez garnered recognition as the American League’s Player of the Week.

He slashed .357/.455/1.000 with six runs scored, 10 hits, six home runs and 14 RBI over seven games played as the Royals wrapped up a 10-game road trip with a 7-3 record.

He tied Mike Sweeney’s franchise record (set in 2002) with five consecutive games with a home run.

In games on Thursday and Friday, he became the first Royals player to deliver grand slams in back-to-back contests. He also became the third catcher in MLB history to accomplish the feat, joining Hall of Famers Mike Piazza (1998) and Bill Dickey (1937).

“I was happy,” Perez said. “We had a great road trip. One of the best road trips as a team. We always win together when we win, and we lost together when we lost. You guys know me. I’m trying to do my job, trying to do my best. When (Mike Swanson) called me and told me I was American League Player of the Week, I was excited.”