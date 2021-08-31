SportsBeat Live: A Royal we could discuss? Join us at 10 a.m. for the Salvy show

For a team in fourth place and out of the playoff race, the Royals know how to keep the season interesting.

Catcher Salvador Perez is on a tear that ranks with the best in team history. Entering Tuesday night’s game against Cleveland he’s homered in five straight games and has 12 homers for August, matching the record for any month by a Royals player.

On today’s SportsBeat Live show, starting about 10 a.m., beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger join host Blair Kerkhoff to talk about baseball’s hottest player and how far Perez, with 38 home runs and 94 RBIs, can climb on the list of single-season records.

