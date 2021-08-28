Kansas City Royals star Sal Perez chasing Rodriguez, not Fisk for AL catcher record

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 1996, file photo, Texas Rangers catcher Ivan Rodriguez reacts after tagging out New York Yankees’ Tim Raines (right) as he tried to score in the fourth inning of Game 3 of the American League Divisional playoffs, in Arlington, Texas. The Associated Press

Kansas City Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez has unleashed a rare home-run barrage this season, particularly for a catcher. However, he’s farther away from putting his name into the record books than initially thought.

Perez entered play on Saturday with 36 home runson the season, which tied him with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the second-most in the majors, behind Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani (41). Perez has homered in three consecutive games, including back-to-back games with grand slams.

With his career-high 36 homers, Perez continues to close in on Hall of Famer Carlton Fisk’s high water mark of 37 homers as the most for an American League player who played at least 75 percent of his games at catcher in the season.

However, the Elias Sports Bureau passed along a clarification to the Royals in regards to the official record for catchers. The officially-recognized record only counts home runs hit while playing catcher.

Eleven of Perez’s home runs this season have come as a designated hitter, so just 25 of the homers count towards the official record.

In the official record tally, Perez is actually chasing Hall of Famer Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez and not Fisk. Rodriguez hit 35 homers, all as a catcher, in 1999. Fisk had 33 while playing catcher.

Perez, who will serve as designated hitter on Saturday night against the Seattle Mariners, sits 10 back of Rodriguez’s record.

Perez began the day having played in 127 games (126 starts) this season. He’d started 98 at catcher and 28 as the DH. He also moved from DH to catcher in the late innings of multiple games.

In regard to Royals history, Perez continues to move up among several franchise all-time leaderboards.

His 188 career homers are two shy of former teammate Alex Gordon (190) for fourth place in Royals history and five shy of Amos Otis for third place (193).

Perez’s 625 career RBIs put him three behind former teammate Billy Butler (628) for seventh in franchise history.

Perez also began the day with 1,127 career hits, five shy of former teammate Eric Hosmer (1,132) for 10th in club history.