How about *this* for some KC Royals pitching? Join the discussion on SportsBeat Live

The Royals aren’t making the playoffs, but the way the rotation is performing, you can build a case for a postseason run in the near future.

With Daniel Lynch allowing one run in five innings in Monday’s 7-1 victory over the Houston Astros, Royals’ starters have produced a 2.74 ERA over their previous eight starts. The team is 7-1 in those games. The pitching staff set a record in last weekend’s trip to the Chicago Cubs by surrendering 11 hits in the sweep, the fewest against the Royals in a three-game set.

The team going nowhere when it comes to the playoffs is doing it in encouraging fashion, at least on the mound.

