Kansas City Royals

Daniel Lynch’s strong outing, Hanser Alberto’s double lift Kansas City Royals to win

Kansas City Royals’ Hanser Alberto celebrates after hitting a two-run double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Royals’ Hanser Alberto celebrates after hitting a two-run double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Reed Hoffmann AP

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch certainly has put that rocky start to his major-league career behind him. The Royals have now won four of his last five starts, and he has a 2.35 ERA during that stretch.

Lynch, a left-handed rookie, largely shut down the Houston Astros’ offense Tuesday night and set the tone for a 3-1 victory in front of an announced 9,748 at Kauffman Stadium.

The win assured the Royals (51-67) at worst a split of the four-game series.

Lynch allowed one run and four hits in seven innings to earn his third win in the majors. He struck out five and walked three.

Infielder Hanser Alberto, who was in the lineup as the designated hitter, delivered the biggest hit of the game. His two-run double in the sixth inning broke a tie and provided the margin of victory for the Royals, who have won back-to-back games.

Andrew Benintendi went 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

This story will be updated.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Profile Image of Lynn Worthy
Lynn Worthy
Lynn Worthy covers the Kansas City Royals and Major League Baseball for The Star. A native of the Northeast, he’s covered high school, collegiate and professional sports for The Lowell Sun, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin, Allentown Morning Call and The Salt Lake Tribune. He’s won awards for sports features and sports columns.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service