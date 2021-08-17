Daniel Lynch’s strong outing, Hanser Alberto’s double lift Kansas City Royals to win

Kansas City Royals’ Hanser Alberto celebrates after hitting a two-run double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) AP

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch certainly has put that rocky start to his major-league career behind him. The Royals have now won four of his last five starts, and he has a 2.35 ERA during that stretch.

Lynch, a left-handed rookie, largely shut down the Houston Astros’ offense Tuesday night and set the tone for a 3-1 victory in front of an announced 9,748 at Kauffman Stadium.

The win assured the Royals (51-67) at worst a split of the four-game series.

Lynch allowed one run and four hits in seven innings to earn his third win in the majors. He struck out five and walked three.

Infielder Hanser Alberto, who was in the lineup as the designated hitter, delivered the biggest hit of the game. His two-run double in the sixth inning broke a tie and provided the margin of victory for the Royals, who have won back-to-back games.

Andrew Benintendi went 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

This story will be updated.