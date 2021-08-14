Kansas City Royals’ bullpen falters as the Cardinals break game open late

St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with third base coach Ron ‘’Pop’’ Warner after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

The Kansas City Royals appeared poised to make the contest a down-to-the-wire thriller, but that changed quickly after starting pitcher Brad Keller exited the game and turned it over to the bullpen.

A one-run game turned into a blowout. Though the Royals rallied in the ninth and scored three runs before they dropped the second game of the three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals, 9-4, at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday night.

The loss put a damper on history-making night for Royals All-Star infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield, who set a new franchise record for consecutive games played. Merriield on Friday had tied Alicedes Escobar’s previous record of 421 consecutive games.

The Royals (49-66) will try to avoid a series sweep on Sunday afternoon.

The win clinched the I-70 season series for the Cardinals (60-56). The Royals last won the season series with their cross-state rivals in 2016.

Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor went 3 for 4 with an RBI. Merrifield went 2 for 4 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored. Nicky Lopez and Hanser Alberto had two hits apiece, and they both scored as part of the ninth-inning rally.

Keller allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks. He struck out eight. The final two runs charged to him scored after he left the game.

The Cardinals built up their lead against Royals relievers Josh Staumont (two runs in 1/3 inning) and Greg Holland (three runs in one inning).

Esky has a message for Whit, who will set a new Royals record for most consecutive games played tonight: "Hey Whit, congratulations man on breaking my record. Keep going. Keep doing what you're doing. I love you, and keep working hard." #TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/UFPUISRNlc — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) August 14, 2021

In the seventh inning, the first time Merrifield came to the plate after the game had surpassed the five-inning threshold to be deemed “official,” the crowd gave him an ovation as the Royals displayed a graphic on the Crown Vision video board recognizing Merrifield’s record-setting night.

The graphic featured a black and white image of Merrifield from behind with the jersey number 15 and his last name across the back of his jersey completely visible. He had his arms straight out to his sides reminiscent of the old LeBron James billboard that used to be prominent outside of the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The graphic read in capital letters “WE ARE ALL WHITNESSES.”

This story will be updated.