Kansas City Royals, Brady Singer fall behind early and lose series finale to Yankees

Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) takes the ball from Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer (51) as he is removed in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) AP

Brady Singer’s return to the Kansas City Royals seemed as though it had been relatively fast-tracked, but it hit a speed bump Wednesday against the New York Yankees.

Singer, who’d been on the injured list since July 20 with shoulder fatigue, made just two brief appearances in a pair of Triple-A games as part of a minor-league rehab assignment. He’d logged a total of 4 2/3 innings in those two games before making his start for the Royals on Wednesday.

The Yankees tagged Singer for five runs, 10 hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings. The Royals couldn’t overcome the early deficit and lost 5-2 to drop the three-game series in front of an announced 13,748 at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals (49-64) have lost four of six. They’ll have a day off on Thursday, and then they’ll host the second leg of the I-70 series against the St. Louis Cardinals starting on Friday night.

Singer (3-8) has now had nine starts this season (out of 20) go four innings or less, that’s including starts where he was pulled for precautionary reasons such as when he got hit on the foot by a line drive back up the middle or when the coaching staff placed a low pitch limit on his start due to concerns about his shoulder fatigue.

The Royals’ runs came courtesy of a Salvador Perez RBI groundout and a Nicky Lopez grounder that resulted in an error. Cam Gallagher doubled.

Whit Merrifield went 3 for 4 with a run scored. He registered his major-league leading 33rd stolen base of the season. He tied a franchise record with 33 consecutive steals without being caught. He tied Carlos Beltran, who stole 33 in a row from 1999-2001.

Merrifield’s streak ended in the seventh inning when he was thrown out stealing second base.

This story will be updated.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER