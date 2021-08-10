Kansas City Royals

It’s a happy anniversary for Salvador Perez and Kansas City Royals in win over Yankees

Kansas City Royals’ Nicky Lopez, left, congratulates Salvador Perez (13), who had hit a home run to tie the score during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees in a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
The 10th Anniversary is the two-homer anniversary if your name is Salvador Perez.

The Kansas City Royals’ All-Star catcher marked 10 years to the day he made his major-league debut Tuesday night by smacking a pair of home runs as part of a three-hit night during a victory in front of his home crowd.

The Royals scored the final five runs of the night in an 8-4 win over the New York Yankees in front of an announced 18,218 at Kauffman Stadium to even their series and set up a rubber match on Wednesday afternoon.

Perez went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored and led the Royals in a 10-hit night. Whit Merrifield had two hits, two runs scored and a stolen base. Michael A. Taylor also had two hits, including a double, and a stolen base.

Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch allowed three runs, four hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings.

