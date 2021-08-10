SportsBeat KC: These two players’ encouraging futures showcased in Royals’ wild loss

Royals pitcher Carlos Hernandez is making a case for his future in the majors. AP file photo

The Royals-Yankees game on Monday was one for the books. All zeroes on the line score through six innings, and all runs for both teams every inning after that.

The Yankees prevailed 8-6 in 11, blowing four leads along the way. It was a gritty effort by both teams.

We talk about the game, and the emergence of starting pitcher Carols Hernandez plus several other topics, in this edition of The Star’s daily sports podcast, SportsBeat KC. The show started as a SportsBeat Live stream Tuesday morning with beat writer Lynn Worthy, columnist Sam Mellinger and host Blair Kerkhoff.

Also, why is Mike Matheny going with a six-man rotation? And although the Royals are not in the postseason hunt, some players are making strong cases to be part of this team’s future.

