Kansas City Royals lost a crazy game. Join our discussion on SportsBeat Live at 10 a.m.

Kansas City Royals’ Jarrod Dyson, left, scores as New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka, right, gets a late throw during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Dyson scored off a Ryan O’Hearn sacrifice fly ball to tie the game. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) AP

Just another ho-hum loss for the Royals, right? Not exactly. The Royals and Yankees made history at Kauffman Stadium. Until Monday, no team in baseball history had erased deficits in the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th innings. And it was the first game in which both teams scored in innings seventh through 11.

In the end, the Yankees prevailed 8-6 and we’ll talk about the craziness on SportsBeat Live with Kansas City Star beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnist Sam Mellinger. Just as encouraging as the comebacks for the Royals was another excellent performance from starting pitcher Carlos Hernandez.

Also on the script: the advantage of a six-man rotation, the surging NIcky Lopez and the promotion of catcher M.J. Melendez to Triple-A.

Join us in the conversation at 10 a.m.

OH MY GOODNESS.



7th inning: Yankees take lead, Royals get it back.

8th inning: Yankees take lead, Royals get it back.

9th inning: Yankees take lead, Royals get it back.@Royals coming up clutch. pic.twitter.com/FA3HfMy0uH — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 10, 2021