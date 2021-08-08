Kansas City Royals

Nicky Lopez delivers clutch hit as Kansas City Royals win series finale in St. Louis

Kansas City Royals’ Nicky Lopez (8) watches his RBI-single in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam) Tom Gannam AP

The Kansas City Royals found a way to turn one game into three different nail-biting experiences — with a 2-hour, 10-minute rain delay mixed in for good measure.

Following the delay in the top of the ninth inning of a tie game Sunday, Royals infielder Nicky Lopez swatted an RBI single into right field. Lopez’s first career go-ahead RBI in the ninth inning or later proved the difference in the Royals’ 6-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the finale of their three-game series in front of an announced 31,943 at Busch Stadium.

The Royals (48-62) avoided being swept by their cross-state rivals in the first leg of the I-70 series. The Cardinals (55-56) will visit KC next weekend.

Royals left-handed reliever Richard Lovelady retired the side in order in the bottom of the ninth for his first major-league save.

The Royals led 5-1 at one point and 5-2 going into the eighth inning.

Hunter Dozier (2 for 4, double, two runs scored) and Michael A. Taylor (2 for 4, run, stolen base) collected two hits apiece. Whit Merrifield (1 for 4, run scored) had a hit, a walk and recorded his MLB-leading 30th stolen base.

This story will be updated.

