Despite Salvador Perez’s return, Kansas City Royals lose second in a row to Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run next to Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam) AP

The Kansas City Royals got a lift with the return of All-Star catcher Salvador Perez to the lineup, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a bumpy outing by starting pitcher Brad Keller and a stellar night by the St. Louis Cardinals bullpen.

The Royals dropped the second game in a row to the Cardinals, 5-2 on Saturday night in front of an announced 36,615 at Busch Stadium in the first leg of the I-70 series. The Royals will try to avoid being swept in the three-game set on Sunday afternoon.

Perez went 0 for 4 after missing the series opener because of a non-COVID-related illness on Friday night. He’d played in every game this season prior to Friday.

Keller gave up five runs and walked five in five innings in his first start since back tightness forced him out of a start against the Toronto Blue Jays. He also struck out five.

The Royals scored both their runs in the fourth inning against Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim. Hanser Alberto went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Michael A. Taylor (1 for 4) also drove in a run.

However, the Royals had just one hit in five innings against the Cardinals bullpen.

This story will be updated.