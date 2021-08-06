Minor out-dueled as Kansas City Royals lose opener to Cardinals and Wainwright

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Mike Minor sets to deliver in the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam) AP

The starting pitching matchup featured two starters with a combined age of 72, and Kansas City Royals left-hander Mike Minor was the youngster of the two at 33. He made his team-high 23rd start of the season and the 270th of his career.

However, Minor gave up a run in four of the first five innings, and his counterpart Adam Wainwright made that stand up for seven innings before handing off to the bullpen.

Coming off a series victory in Chicago against the White Sox, the Royals fell 4-2 in the first game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium on Friday night in St. Louis.

Wainwright, the 39-year-old right-hander, made his 349th start in the majors and earned the victory to notch the 11th 10-win season of his career.

The game marked the first of six this season between the cross-state rivals. The Cardinals will visit KC next weekend for a three-game set.

The Royals played without All-Star catcher Salvador Perez, who was scratched from the lineup due to a non-COVID related illness.

Ryan O’Hearn went 2 for 3 with a triple and a run scored for KC. Hunter Dozier went 1 for 3 with an RBI, while Cam Gallagher started in place of Perez and doubled.

Wainwright held the Royals to two runs on seven hits in seven innings.

Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill homered for the Cardinals.

This story will be updated.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER