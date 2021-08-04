Kansas City Royals offense breaks out for four homers and stops slide in Chicago

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez tosses his bat after hitting a two-run home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Chicago. Carlos Santana also scored on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP

When they got to two strikes, Kansas City Royals hitters had the opposing pitcher right where they wanted Wednesday night.

The first five runs of the game were driven in by Royals batters with two-strike counts, including a first-inning sacrifice fly, a two-out RBI single and a pair of home runs.

The Royals smacked four home runs on their way to a 9-1 win over the Chicago White Sox in the second game of the three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. The win evened the series at one game apiece, and it set up a rubber match on Thursday night.

Three of the four Royals home runs were launched on pitches delivered with two-strike counts. The Royals also had five two-out RBIs and hit 3 for 5 with runners in scoring position.

The Royals (46-60) got home runs from Salvador Perez (2 for 4), Edward Olivares, Michael A. Taylor (2 for 4) and Ryan O’Hearn. Perez matched his single-season career high for home runs in a season with his 27th. He hit 27 homers in both the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Whit Merrifield, who had a 12-game hit streak snapped on Tuesday, went 3 for 5 with an RBI and two runs scored. Nicky Lopez went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Starting pitcher Carlos Hernández allowed just one run, two hits and two walks. The lone run he allowed came on a Jose Abreu solo home run in the bottom of the fourth. Hernández (3-1) struck out six.

In his last two starts, which both came against the White Sox, Hernández has allowed one run, six hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts in 11 innings.

This story will be updated.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER