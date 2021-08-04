Kansas City Royals release 2022 schedule, will begin and end the year in Cleveland

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP

The Kansas City Royals will be the first team to take on the re-named Cleveland Guardians when the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season begins.

MLB released its 2022 schedule on Wednesday, and the Royals have revealed their 162-game slate, though game times have not yet been announced.

Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, March 31. The Royals’ home opener is Monday, April 4 against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals will open and close the season at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. That will mark the first time since 2013 the Royals open the season and conclude against the same team. In 2013, they opened and closed against the White Sox.

The Royals will finish the regular season on the road for the first time since 2015.

Their interleague opponents include the I-70 series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis from April 12-13 and at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City from May 3-4.

The other interleague series are matchups in KC against the Los Angeles Dodgers (August 12-14), Arizona Diamondbacks (August 23-24) and San Diego Padres (August 26-28), as well as road series in Denver against the Colorado Rockies (May 13-15), at the Arizona Diamondbacks (May 23-24) and at the San Francisco Giants (June 13-15).

The series with the Padres presumably will be the first return visit to Kauffman Stadium for former Royals first baseman and World Series champion Eric Hosmer, who joined the Padres as a free agent following the 2017 season.

The Royals will host holiday matchups against the Detroit Tigers on Easter Sunday (April 17) and the Cleveland Guardians on Labor Day (Sept. 5).

They’ll hit the road for tilts against the Baltimore Orioles on Mother’s Day (May 8), to Cleveland on Memorial Day (May 30), against the Oakland Athletics on Father’s Day (June 19) and the Houston Astros on Independence Day (July 4).

