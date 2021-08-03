Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi to begin minor-league rehab assignment

Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi will take the field in a game for the first time since June 20 when he suits up on Tuesday night. However, he’ll do it for the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Mondesi, who has been on the injured list since June 21 because of a strained left oblique, begins a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha against the Columbus Clippers in Ohio.

Mondesi will join right-handed starting pitcher Brady Singer, who is currently on a rehab assignment with the Storm Chasers.

The Royals also announced on Tuesday that third baseman Emmanuel Rivera will have his rehab assignment transferred from Double-A Northwest Arkansas to Triple-A Omaha.

Rivera went on the IL on June 30, two games into his major-league debut, with a broken left hamate bone. He began his rehab assignment on Friday.

Mondesi has been the subject of much attention this season because multiple injuries have limited him to playing in just 10 of the Royals’ 104 games.

Mondesi, 26, began the season in the IL with a right oblique strain he sustained at the end of spring training. He played his first game on May 25. He went 9 for 25 with two home runs and five RBIs and a stolen base in his first seven games of the season.

Mondesi missed time with a hamstring injury, but returned and homered in his first game back. He played in just three more games before he suffered his second oblique strain of the year.

In 10 games this season, Mondesi has slashed .361/.378/.833 with four home runs, nine RBIs, five doubles and six runs scored.

His inability to stay healthy prompted general manager Dayton Moore to acknowledge the front office will not count on Mondesi as their everyday shortstop as they build the roster for 2022.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Triple-A roster also currently includes the organization’s top prospect, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., as well as highly regarded first baseman Nick Pratto.