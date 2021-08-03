Watch now: We’re talking Mondesi and Kansas City Royals trades on SportsBeat Live

The trade deadline passed and the Kansas City Royals didn’t sit it out. Gone are players who provided a power arm in Danny Duffy and a power bat in Jorge Soler. We evaluate the moves on SportsBeat Live with beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnist Vahe Gregorian, starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Also, general manager Dayton Moore made news on Monday when he said the Royals couldn’t count on shortstop Adalberto Mondesi as an everyday player. Mondesi has struggled with injuries throughout his career and has missed most of this season. We discuss the Royals’ options at the position going forward.

Join us with your questions and comments.