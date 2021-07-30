Kansas City Royals trade Jorge Soler to Atlanta Braves at MLB deadline: details of deal

The Kansas City Royals executed a trade-deadline deal Friday afternoon, sending slugger Jorge Soler to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for minor-league right-handed pitcher Kaley Kalich.

Soler, 29, had been on a power tear of late after struggling earlier in the season. He was hitting .192 with 13 homers and 37 RBI this season.

Soler leaves Kansas City owning the Royals’ single-season home run record. He belted 48 in 2019 to surpass the mark briefly held by former Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas.

Kalich, 23, was Atlanta’s fourth-round selection in 2019 out of Texas A&M.

On Thursday, the Royals sent pitcher Danny Duffy and cash to the LA Dodgers for a player to be named later.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman was first to report the Soler trade.

This story will be updated.