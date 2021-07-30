Daniel Lynch’s solid start wasn’t enough as Kansas City Royals lose in Toronto

Kansas City Royals pitcher Daniel Lynch throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 30, 2021, in Toronto. The Blue Jays were playing in Toronto for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

The Kansas City Royals couldn’t beat the entire nation of Canada.

The Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night played their first game in their home ballpark in 670 days after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to play home games in Florida and Buffalo, New York. The pregame ceremonies included a video message from fans to the players welcoming them back “home.”

The Royals were the opponent for the Jays’ first game back on Canadian soil, and KC wasn’t able to overcome the emotion of the welcome back celebration. Daniel Lynch tossed the ninth quality start in the Royals’ last 10 games, but they still came up short in a 6-4 loss to the Blue Jays in front of a restricted capacity crowd in the Rogers Centre.

Lynch allowed three runs, seven hits and two walks. He didn’t allow a run after the third inning.

Relief pitcher Domingo Tapia allowed three runs in the seventh inning.

Salvador Perez hit his 26th homer of the season.

Nicky Lopez and Jarrod Dyson had two hits apiece. Lopez tripled and Dyson doubled.

This story will be updated.