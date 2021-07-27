SportsBeat KC: Why the Royals are hot again and who might be on the trading block

Could the Royals’ Jorge Soler be trade bait? The Associated Press

Break up the Royals!

Heck, maybe that happens with the trade deadline approaching. But what a run since the All-Star break. After dropping two of three to the Orioles, the Royals have put together a season-high six-game winning streak. They’ve done it with excellent starting pitching and power hitting from the likes of Jorge Soler and Salvador Perez.

Also, with baseball’s trade deadline is approaching, what should the Royals do, and who is possible trade bait? Whit Merrifield, Jorge Soler, Danny Duffy? We discuss the possibilities.

