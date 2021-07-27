Kansas City Royals

SportsBeat Live, soon: The Royals are in one of those mood swings. This one leans happy

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) Colin E. Braley AP

The hot-and-cold Royals are ... hot again.

They took a five-game winning streak into Monday night’s series opener against the White Sox, and there are at least two common threads in their success: terrific starting pitching and three-run homers. We’ll explain.

On today’s episode of our weekly SportsBeat Live Royals show, beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnist Vahe Gregorian discuss with host Blair Kerkhoff what’s been gong right for the Royals ... and with the trade deadline approaching, who might emerge as leading candidates to be moved.

