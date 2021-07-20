SportsBeat Live: Royals’ future moves closer to KC with promotions of Witt, Pratto

The Omaha Storm Chasers, already in first place in the Class AAA Midwest Division, just got more interesting with the additions of Bobby Witt Jr. and Nick Pratto from Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Plus, Daniel Lynch will get the start Tuesday. The Royals’ future will be on the field today at the ballpark in suburban Omaha.

In today’s episode of our SportsBeat Live show, KC Star Royals beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian discuss the future with host Blair Kerkhoff. How long before we see the prospects in Kansas CIty, or in the case of Lynch and fellow pitcher Jackson Kowar, back in KC?

We’ll also discuss recent success of players like Kris Bubic and Hunter Dozier and consider the season-long success of Nicky Lopez. Join us in the conversation that begins around 10 a.m.