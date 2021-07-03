Royals announce trade with another reportedly in works. One involves Alcides Escobar

Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar hits a single in the first inning during Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday, October 31, 2015 at Citi Field in New York. KC Star file photo

The Royals announced one trade Saturday and another reportedly will happen soon. Both deals involve infielders who are not on the Royals’ 40-man roster.

Kelvin Gutierrez, who had been designated for assignment on July 28 when the Royals promoted Emmanuel Rivera from Triple-A Omaha, is headed to the Baltimore Orioles. The Royals said they will be getting “cash considerations” in return.

Gutierrez made 34 starts at third base this season and batted .215 with a home run, four doubles eight RBIs in 38 total games.

The Royals acquired Gutierrez, 28, in 2018 after sending relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera to the Nationals.

Another deal with Washington appears to be imminent. Multiple reports out of Washington said the Nationals are poised to acquire shortstop Alcides Escobar, who is with Omaha.

The Nationals recently placed infielder Jorday Mercer on the 10-day injured list and promoted Humberto Arteaga, another former Royals player, from Triple-A.

Maria Torres of The Athletic reported the Royals will receive cash for Escobar, who was batted .274 with five home runs and 16 RBIs for the Storm Chasers.

Escobar, the 2015 ALCS MVP, signed a minor-league deal with the Royals in May. He played eight seasons with the Royals (2011-’18) and was an All-Star and Gold Glove winner in 2015. He batted leadoff for the World Series championship team that year.