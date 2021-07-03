Mike Matheny says Andrew Benintendi takes ‘huge step’ as he works to return to Royals

The Royals have used an uber platoon system in left field over the last three weeks.

Edward Olivares started there for Saturday’s game against the Twins. The Royals also have used Hunter Dozier, Ryan O’Hearn, Whit Merrifield and Jarrod Dyson in left since June 14.

That’s the day Andrew Benintendi was place on the injured list because of a fractured right rib suffered a day earlier in Oakland.

But there soon may be normalcy at the position as Benintendi nears a return to the lineup.

“He’s doing really well,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said before Saturday’s game. “Hit with us on field yesterday. It was controlled, but the fact that he’s hitting right now is a huge step.

“He’s going back out to get some outfield work here in a few minutes, and Rusty’s going to keep the throttle down, trying to keep him ready defensively. But the swing’s always the issue with that injury. Looks like he’s coming along quickly.”

That Rusty Kuntz, the Royals’ defensive guru, is working with Benintendi does seem encouraging.

Benintendi was batting .283 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs when he was injured. The Royals had a 4-13 record entering Saturday since Benintendi was placed on the IL.

However, Matheny declined to set a timetable for Benintendi.

“Even if I thought we had one, it’s just a dangerous thing to throw out there,” Matheny said. “Only because if we just feel the need to pause a day then it sends everybody into a freak out, and we try to limit freak outs around here as much as possible.”