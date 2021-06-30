Emmanuel Rivera’s injury paves way for Edward Olivares’ return to Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals’ Edward Olivares runs home to score during the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, May 31, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Kansas City Royals third baseman Emmanuel Rivera made his major-league debut on Monday, but he unfortunately landed on the injured list on Wednesday after having appeared in just two games.

The Royals placed Rivera, who turned 25 on Tuesday, on the 10-day IL with a fractured left hamate.

Rivera came out of Tuesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning after he experienced left wrist pain in his first and only at-bat of the game.

Outfielder Edward Olivares rejoined the Royals on Wednesday, and he will start in left field. Olivares, who made his MLB debut last season, had been recalled three times previously this season. Each time, the Royals optioned him back to Triple-A in five days or fewer.

The Royals selected Rivera’s contract from Triple-A Omaha prior to Monday’s game. He started at third base and batted sixth that night.

He went 2 for 4 in his debut game, including a single on the first pitch of his first at-bat with friends and family in attendance at Fenway Park.

In 40 games for Triple-A Omaha, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound right-handed hitting Rivera posted a slash line of .282/.337/.593 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs.

“That was a guy, every time he walked into the box I’m like, ‘He’s about to do some damage,’” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “I’m enjoying watching him do his thing. He looks confident in the field. He was in-tune with every pitch as far as moving with the counts. He was going through all of the scouting work that we ha given him. He was looking the part.

“I just believe it’s not the last time we’re going to see him. Day Two of your major-league experience shouldn’t have to go like that.”

Olivares entered Wednesday leading Triple-A East with a .366 batting average. He also ranked among the league leaders in on-base percentage (third, .433) and slugging percentage (fifth, .597). He has 17 multi-hit games for Omaha in 33 games.