Michael A. Taylor’s dazzling game can’t stop Kansas City Royals seventh loss in a row

Kansas City Royals' Michael A. Taylor follows through on a two-run home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Boston.

Runs were scored in each of the first six innings. Three Kansas City Royals hit home runs. The contest featured seven ties or lead changes. Neither team led by more than one run in the game.

However, the Royals couldn’t produce the one last rally they needed in a 7-6 loss to the Boston Red Sox in the second game of a four-game set Tuesday night in front of an announced 25,180 at Fenway Park.

Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor homered, reached base four times and recorded his fourth outfield assist of the season in the second inning. Taylor went 3 for 3 with a run scored, a stolen base, three RBIs and a walk.

Ryan O’Hearn went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs. Whit Merrifield belted a leadoff homer to start the game — the 10th of his career — to give himself homers in back-to-back games. Merrifield went 2 for 4 with a stolen base and a run scored.

Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller allowed six runs and 10 hits — all singles — and five walks. He did not record a strikeout.

Relief pitcher Jake Brentz gave up the deciding run in the sixth inning.

