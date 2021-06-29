SportsBeat KC: Let’s talk about manager Mike Matheny’s decisions to shake up the Royals

Lineup, batting order, pitching duties: You name it, and Mike Matheny is changing it. The Associated Press

Change has come to the Kansas City Royals. Nothing major, but manager Mike Matheny moved Jorge Soler to No. 2 in the batting order and created a hybrid responsibility for Danny Duffy. On this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger break down the moves with host Blair Kerkhoff.

Also, the championship round of the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, provides an opportunity to discuss Vanderbilt starting pitcher Kumar Rocket, a popular choice for the Royals in mock brackets. The baseball draft starts on July 11.

Story links:

Emmanuel Rivera makes an immediate mark for Royals in major league debut

Royals jostle lineup, batting order in hopes of igniting offense against Red Sox

Mellinger Minutes: Let’s have an honest conversation about the Royals. Also: nonsense