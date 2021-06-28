Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals get off to a fast start but let Red Sox rally in a 6-5 loss

Boston Red Sox Hunter Renfroe, center, is congratulated by teammate Christian Vazquez (7) after hitting a solo home run as Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, right, looks on during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
The combination of a lineup shuffle, a fresh face, a struggling opposing starter and a bandbox of a ballpark gave the Kansas City Royals’ offense a needed boost.

The Royals scored as many runs in the first two innings on Monday night as they had in the previous three-game series in Texas. They also hit three home runs, but they ultimately coughed up a four-run lead in a 6-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox in the opening game of a four-game set in front of an announced 22,766 at Fenway Park.

Whit Merrifield, Carlos Santana and Michael A. Taylor all hit home runs for the Royals (33-44). Merrifield went 3 for 5 with two runs scored, while Jorge Soler collected a pair of hits and scored a run while batting in the No. 2 spot in the order.

Royals third baseman Emmanuel Rivera made his major-league debut and smacked two hits in his first game, including a single on the first pitch he faced.

Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Richards entered the night having given up 17 earned runs (20 total runs) and a .347 opponent’s batting average in his last five starts (22 innings). Monday night, he allowed five runs and 11 hits, including three home runs, in 5 2/3 innings.

Royals left-hander Danny Duffy allowed four runs and five hits, including three home runs, and one walk in 3 1/3 innings. All four runs came on home runs. He threw 62 pitches in his second start since coming off the injured list with a left forearm flexor strain.

The Red Sox scored the eventual winning run on Hunter Renfroe’s sixth-inning solo home run, his second homer of the night, against reliever Josh Staumont.

This story will be updated.

