Mike Minor gets roughed up by his former club as Kansas City Royals lose to Rangers 9-4

Mike Minor’s former teammates gave him an extremely rude welcome back to Texas. The Kansas City Royals’ left-hander gave up a career-high nine runs and the club turned to recently-reinstated starting pitcher Danny Duffy to save some wear and tear on an overworked bullpen.

A pair of big innings doomed Minor’s night against one of his former clubs, a four-run fourth inning and a five-run sixth inning paved the way to the Royals’ 9-4 loss to the Texas Rangers in front of an announced 30,389 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Minor allowed nine runs on 11 hits and two walks in five innings. He faced five batters in the sixth inning, but he did not record an out and all five scored.

Minor, who pitched for the Rangers from 2018-2020 prior to being traded to the Oakland Athletics late last season, had allowed a total of seven runs in his previous three starts combined.

Duffy, who pitched two innings on Wednesday night in New York, pitched one inning of no-hit relief and threw 15 pitches against the Rangers

Whit Merrifield went 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI, while Nicky Lopez scored two runs. Carlos Santana (double) and Michael A. Taylor (two RBIs) also drove in runs.

