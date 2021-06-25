Keys to series, game times as Kansas City Royals continue road trip at Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers’ Ian Kennedy (31) and catcher Jose Trevino, right, celebrate their team’s 5-2 win in a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Arlington, Texas, Monday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) AP

The road trip continues for the Kansas City Royals with a three-game series against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

The Royals (33-40) will face the Rangers for the first time since the season-opening series in Kansas City. The Royals won two of three games in that series.

The Royals are coming off a loss in the rubber match of their series with the New York Yankees on Thursday at Yankee Stadium.

The Royals have not announced a starting pitcher for the second game against Texas.

Meanwhile, the Rangers (27-48) have lost 8 of 10 and sit in last place in the American League West Division.

The Rangers haven’t won a series since May 23.

Series rundown

SCHEDULE: Friday, 7:05 p.m. CT; Saturday, 3:05 p.m. CT; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. CT

PLACE: Globe Life Field

PITCHING PROBABLES: Friday: KC LHP Mike Minor (6-4, 4.48) vs. Texas RHP Dane Dunning (2-6, 4.71); Saturday: TBA vs. Texas RHP Kyle Gibson (5-0, 2.17); Sunday: KC RHP Brady Singer (3-5, 4.77) vs. Texas RHP Jordan Lyles (2-5, 5.47).

TV: Friday’s game and Sunday’s game will be broadcast by Bally Sports Kansas City. FS1 will broadcast Saturday’s game nationally.

RADIO: All three games will air on KCSP Radio (610 AM).

NOTABLE: Former Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy has settled into the role of closer for the Texas Rangers. He has converted 12 of 13 save opportunities this season and has a 2.59 ERA and a .225 opponent’s batting average in 24 appearances. Kennedy saved 30 games for the Royals in 2019.

Keys to the series

Royals pitchers walked 24 batters in a three-game series with the Yankees. Eliminating the free passes will be crucial. The Rangers enter the series ranked 22nd in the majors in batting average (.230) and 24th in OPS (.678).

The two big bats Royals pitchers must be careful with are right-handed hitting center fielder Adolis Garcia (20 home runs, .272/.303/.543 slash line) and left-handed hitting right fielder Joey Gallo (13 home runs, .378 OBP). Gallo is slugging .500 in his last seven games.

The Royals must get more out of their starting pitching. With Danny Duffy building his pitch count back up after an IL stint, he went just two innings in his first start in six weeks. The Royals are three games into a stretch of 20 straight games without a day off.

Royals relievers have thrown the ninth-most innings of any relief unit in the majors. The bulk of that workload has fallen on a handful of pitchers. Scott Barlow has logged 35 appearances and 36 2/3 innings, while Jake Brentz has pitched in 36 games and tossed 34 2/3 innings.