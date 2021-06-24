Kansas City Royals lose rubber match 8-1 as New York Yankees hit three homers

Kansas City Royals Whit Merrifield (15) steals second as New York Yankees shortstop Tyler Wade (14) takes the late throw during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) AP

The Kansas City Royals had a chance to start their three-city road trip with a series victory against the New York Yankees.

But scoring opportunities slipped through their grasp early, and the Royals’ mistakes were immediately turned into runs in Thursday afternoon’s rubber match of the three-game set in the Bronx.

The Royals spotted the Yankees a four-run lead in the first three innings and couldn’t overcome that deficit as they fell 8-1 in front of 21,350 in the series finale at Yankee Stadium.

The Royals (33-40) have now lost 10 consecutive series to the Yankees. They’ll continue their road trip with a three-game series against the Texas Rangers in Arlington.

Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller allowed four runs on nine hits and four walks in five innings. He gave up two home runs and struck out three. He needed 114 pitches to get through five innings, but the innings were all much-needed for the sake of the Royals bullpen.

Tuesday night, Brady Singer pitched 3 2/3 innings and the bullpen covered the final 5 1/3. Wednesday night, Danny Duffy pitched two innings in his first start in six weeks. The bullpen pitched seven innings in relief of Duffy.

Keller’s bumpy start kept him from getting deeper into Thursday’s game. He threw 28 pitches in a two-run first inning.

Aaron Judge’s 344-foot fly ball landed a couple rows into the right-field bleachers for a solo home run. Then the Yankees took advantage of two singles hit through the second base hole with the defense shifted the other way expecting the right-handed hitters to pull the ball.

With runners on the corners, an infield single drove in the second run. Rougned Odor’s roller also went to second base, but Whit Merrifield was playing in the outfield grass because of another defensive shift. Odor beat out the play by the time Merrifield charged, scooped and threw to first.

Meanwhile, the Royals put a runner on second base with no outs in the first and second innings and failed to score.

Keller paid for a pair of walks with one out in the second inning. With Tyler Wade and D.J. LeMahieu aboard, Judge hit an RBI single to left field to put the Royals behind 3-0.

Luke Voit homered off of Keller in the third inning to give the Yankees a four-run lead.

Rivero’s first major-league hit, an RBI double in the fifth inning with Nicky Lopez on base, pulled the Royals within three, 4-1.

After Keller turned the ball over to the bullpen, the Yankees wasted no time in stretching out their lead. Reliever Anthony Swarzak gave up three consecutive hits to start the sixth inning, the third hit came in the form of a Gary Sanchez three-run home run that made the score 7-1.

The Yankees tacked on a run in the eighth against reliever Ervin Santana.