Kansas City Royals, Greg Holland fall victim to Yankees walk-off win after late rally

Kansas City Royals right fielder Jorge Soler (12) chases down Clint Frazier’s two-run double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) AP

Relief pitcher Greg Holland gave up a walk-off single to Luke Voit in the bottom of the ninth after the Kansas City Royals rallied to take the lead in the top half of the inning.

Voit, a native of Wildwood, Missouri, dealt the Royals a 6-5 loss in the second game of their three-game series Wednesday night in front of an announced 25,032 at Yankee Stadium.

Carlos Santana’s home run broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the eighth inning but the Yankees scored twice in the bottom half off Jake Brentz.

In the ninth, Royals backup catcher Sebastian Rivero, who still hasn’t recorded his first major-league hit, drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the tying run with two outs against Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman.

Then Ryan O’Hearn’s check swing made contact and served as a perfect bunt. O’Hearn hustled down the line and the Royals scored the go-ahead run. O’Hearn finished with three RBIs; his first-inning homer gave the Royals a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Holland gave up a game-tying home run to Gary Sanchez, uncorked a wild pitch that put the winning run in scoring position and then gave up the walk-off single.

The teams will play the rubber match of the series on Thursday afternoon.

Royals starter Danny Duffy threw 42 pitches, didn’t allow a hit or a run, walked three — all in the second innings — and struck out four.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez left the game in the fourth inning after he took a foul ball off the facemask in the first inning.

This story will be updated.