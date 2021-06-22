SportsBeat KC: Another Mondesi injury (sigh). So what are the Royals’ options here?

Lynn Worthy, Sam Mellinger and Blair Kerkhoff talk about what the Royals should do with Adalberto Mondesi on today’s podcast. The Associated Press

For a player who has appeared in just 10 games, we sure spend a lot of time talking about Adalberto Mondesi. But there’s always something to say.

Royals beat writer Lynn Worthy and KC Star columnist Sam Mellinger join host Blair Kerkhoff here to talk about his latest setback: another oblique injury. If the Royals can’t count on Mondesi, should they consider moving him from shortstop, or trading him?

The conversation started on a Tuesday morning edition of SportsBeat Live and is now featured as a SportsBeat KC podcast. We also discuss the Royals’ recent decision to start Kyle Zimmer in an “opener” role, and starting pitching options for manager Mike Matheny going forward.

You’ll also hear from general manager Dayton Moore.

Story links:

Dayton Moore frustrated with Kansas City Royals. “We just haven’t been healthy”

The Royals and Adalberto Mondesi have the same problem. It’s a tricky one